Artsakh hero Arshavir Gharamyan: We end the year with irreparable losses, maybe many did not deeply understand our misfortune

Artsakh hero Arshavir Gharamyan made a Facebook post in which he summed up the past year. The post says: “2020 is coming to an end with painful losses for Armenia and Artsakh. Many may not have fully grasped the real motives for our misfortunes and losses.

Of course, we end the year with irreparable losses, without congratulations and best wishes. The main question is on the agenda, will we learn from the current situation? The answer is one: unite and save the Armenian state, which is crushed and on the verge of despair, through joint efforts. Will we realize the seriousness of the catastrophe that has befallen us, time will tell? We must be able to build a new future on a national basis, and with the diligence and determination typical of Armenians, where national solidarity and responsibility for the country will be the guidelines of everyone in the coming year.

I wish the true heirs of Hayk Nahapet a reinterpretation of the heroic spirit and national dignity. I wish all of us in 2021 – a year of rediscovering the Armenian soul, spirit, national dignity, as well as getting rid of dandruff, falsity and envy. “