Artsakh forces repel Azerbaijani sabotage assault team in Shushi direction

The Artsakh Defense Army says the situation overnight November 3-4 was “relatively stable but tense” in all directions of the frontline.

The Azerbaijani armed forces continued bombarding civilian settlements with rocket-artillery strikes, in addition to attacking Defense Army positions.

“After midnight an Azerbaijani sabotage team attempted to achieve success in the direction of Shushi, but facing the resistance of the Artsakh regular army and volunteer troops the enemy suffered heavy losses and was repelled,” the Defense Army said. It added that the Artsakh troops are now encircling and eliminating the Azeri raid team.

“The Defense Army units are in control of the tactical situation along the entire frontline.”