Artsakh FM: Azerbaijan president’s degradation occurs with geometric progression

The opening of the “victory museum” in Baku and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s participation in that “event” is a disgusting manifestation of Nazism and Narcissism. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Foreign Minister David Babayan told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Following the example of the odious representatives of Ancient Rome, he [Aliyev] attends such demonstrative ‘gladiator battles.’ When looking at all this, nausea occurs, and I just feel sorry for the [Azerbaijani] society which is in the hands of that person. Aliyev’s degradation takes place with geometric progression. The time will come and we will see the results of that degradation. Not seeing the threat stemming from that person is also degradation,” added the Artsakh FM.