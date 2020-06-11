Artsakh extends state of emergency for another 30 days

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed on June 11 a decree on extending the state of emergency, declared on April 12 and extended until June 11, for another 30 days, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The current state of emergency will be effective until July 11, 22:00.

Artsakh declared a state of emergency to battle the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the latest data, the total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the Republic has reached 68, out of which 43 have already recovered. No death case has been registered so far.