Artsakh Defense Army restores a number of previously lost positions

The defense ministry of Artsakh informs that intense fighting continued overnight in the southern, south-eastern and northern directions of the frontline.

“As a result of the counterattack undertaken by the units of the Defense Army, the Azerbaijani side suffered heavy losses of manpower and military equipment. The Defense Army restored a number of previously lost positions”, the statement of the defense ministry says.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

Dozens of civilians in Artsakh were wounded as a result of the Azerbaijani attack. A woman and a child were killed in the Azerbaijani attack.

Armenia and Artsakh declared a martial law and mobilization.

According to the latest data, the Azerbaijani side has suffered nearly 200 human losses as a result of its aggression. The Artsakh side has destroyed a total of 4 Azerbaijani attacking helicopters, 27 UAVs, 36 tanks, armored vehicle, as well as 2 engineering armored vehicles and 11 armored equipment.