Artsakh civilian, 55, killed by Azerbaijan sniper

A civilian was killed Saturday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) by a sniper of the Azerbaijani army. Hunan Tadevosyan, spokesman of the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations, told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He noted that at 1:15pm, the Martakert regional police department reported that Aram Tepnants (born in 1966) a resident of Martakert town, was fatally wounded at the pomegranate orchard near the town—and by a sniper shot by the Azerbaijani armed forces, Tadevosyan said.

Investigators are working at the scene.