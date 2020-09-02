Artsakh celebrates 29th anniversary of declaration of independence

Today, on September 2, 2020, Artsakh celebrates the 29th anniversary of the proclamation of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR).

On September 2, 1991, a joint session of the regional deputies and the Shahumyan regional council was held in Stepanakert, where the declaration of the NKR was adopted.

On December 10 of the same year, a referendum was held, which confirmed the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh. On that day, 99% of the NKR population voted in favor of independence.

Azerbaijan used military force in an attempt to suppress Artsakh’s self-determination, but Artsakh was able not only to neutralize the Azerbaijani attacks, but also to strengthen its independence by liberating new regions.