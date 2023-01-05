Artsakh asks Putin, Biden and Macron to take action and open either Lachin Corridor or Stepanakert airport

Members of Parliament of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), led by the Speaker of Parliament Arthur Tovmasyan, appealed to the leaders of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries – Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron to take concrete actions in the direction of either opening the Lachin Corridor or launching the Stepanakert airport.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia and the outside world continues to be closed for already 25 days. The Artsakh issue was the only conflict where all OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries had almost the same position.

By and large, the people of Artsakh, who are facing an unprecedented humanitarian disaster, are in need of not only targeted statements, but I believe that there is the need to take practical and visible steps in this direction. Seriously-ill patients don’t have access to necessary medication and health services, Artsakh is deprived of essential supplies such as baby food and other goods.

We are calling upon the civilized world, particularly the Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries, to take concrete actions in the direction of either opening the corridor or launching an air bridge – launching the Stepanakert airport, which would allow to somewhat avoid the alarming humanitarian crisis in Artsakh during the winter,” the Artsakh Speaker of Parliament said in a letter.

