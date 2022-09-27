Artsakh Armenians hold a march in memory of 2020 war victims

Thousands of people marched in the Artsakh capital on Tuesday to pay tribute to the victims of the 2020 war on its second anniversary.

The cross procession began from St. Hakob Church in Stepanakert in the morning, Artsakhpress reports.

Before the start of the procession, the deputy head of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Archimandrite Sahak Shakaryan addressed those gathered.

“After two years, we have gathered again to jointly commemorate our holy brothers and sisters who were martyred in the 44-day war. The Holy Book says that God forgives only after repentance. Today, we should be balanced and try our national potential, that is, with the help of the cross, to show our God-given national grace, anchored on faith in order to reawaken and brighten our country. Today is a moment to look into our soul and let it be a day of rebirth for each of us,” Fr. Sahak said.

The attendees observed a minute’s silence in memory of the martyrs of the Artsakh wars and prayed together, then marched to the Stepanakert Memorial Complex.