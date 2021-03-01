Artak Tovmasyan urges parliament to pick new prime ministerial candidate, force government to resign

Chairman of the Tovmasyan Charity Foundation Artak Tovmasyan considers the country’s parliament as one of the main structures capable of settling the current situation in Armenia.

“We, as a newly created force – the third force, propose the parliament to nominate a new candidate for prime minister by 6pm tomorrow They must get together, pick a candidate and force the current government to resign. This will help resolve the existing problems, otherwise bigger clashes will take place, which is undesirable for our country,” Tovmasyan told reporters on Baghramyan Avenue in Yerevan on Monday.

He noted that lawmakers, being the people’s elected representatives, must discuss and solve the problems facing the country.

“The authorities they elected have brought the country to this situation. That is why MPs, especially the pro-government lawmakers, must reach a solution to the problem,” Tovmasyan said.

He said the resignation of the current authorities and conduct of snap elections are key priorities for the country.