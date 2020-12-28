Art worker: Pashinyan must step down immediately as country is ‘on the verge of destruction’

Artistic Director of the Yerevan State Pantomime Theater, Honored Art Worker of Armenia Zhirayr Dadasyan says Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan should step down immediately, adding he expressed the same opinion back in 2018.

“This man is simply very strange. What else can we say to make him understand that he has failed, has committed a great crime and sold the homeland? What else? It doesn’t seem to work. I do not know. We have found ourselves in a very difficult situation,” Dadasyan said.

The art worker noted people just need to learn the history to know how the “fiery” revolutionaries ended up.

“His continued stay in power may have very bad consequences for him, and it looks like we are already losing the country. I do not know how the country can be pulled out of this hole. It will be a very difficult task, I don’t know who would manage to do it. Only a suicider would agree to take on this heavy burden now and to try to change the situation amid the efforts of the spoiled society to criticize and discred everything. As if this society wants to stay in the hole, or to fall into a deeper hole. It will be very difficult, I don’t know, Dadasyan said.

He states that Nikol Pashinyan must step down immediately, because the country is “on the brink of destruction.”

“I just can’t imagine whether we had such a leader in our 5000-year history? I think no, because all this is simply nonsense,” he said.

“Well, how long is he going to stay? What else does he have to do? Isn’t what has been done and all these manipulations enough? Or does he still have to implement other oral or even written agreements? … In short, the situation in our country is very difficult, I do not know how it will end,” Dadasyan added.