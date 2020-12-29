ArmLur.am: Armenia PM Pashinyan, PAP leader Tsarukyan to meet Tuesday

ArmLur.am of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes on Tuesday: According to ArmLur.am’s information, today at 13:00 the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will go to the NA [National Assembly] PAP [opposition Prosperous Armenia Party] faction [in parliament], and will have a meeting with the head of the NA PAP faction, [and business tycoon] Gagik Tsarukyan.

Let us note that Pashinyan proposes to hold snap parliamentary elections in 2021; but before that, the PAP shall have several ministerial posts in the government.

Next, Gagik Tsarukyan will receive various construction permits, which they [the incumbent authorities] have not issued before; various [governmental] departments have created obstacles.

They [the authorities] will even promise to allow the [re]opening of the casino belonging to the Tsarukyan family, and which they had deprived—for absurd reasons—of its license.