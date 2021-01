Azerbaijanis set up a post in a Shurnukh village of Syunik province, head of the village Hakob Arshakyan told during the live broadcast.

According to him, they gave time until January 5 to leave the village.

Earlier, Azerbaijanis claimed 12 houses in the village. Despite repeated statements by lawyers about the illegality of the process, the Armenian government continues to give the Armenian territories to Azerbaijan.