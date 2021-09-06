Armenia’s top court to examine the constitutionality of the NA Speaker’s election

The Constitutional Court of Armenia (CC) will examine the petition submitted by one-fifth of the total number of deputies of the National Assembly, challenging the constitutionality of parliament decision adopted on August 2. The latter concerns the election for the Speaker of the Armenian parliament Alen Simonyan.

As the Court said in a statement, the consideration of the case is scheduled for January 25, 2022, at 11.00. Judge of the Constitutional Court Yervand Khundkaryan has been appointed as the reporter of the case.

To remind, Alen Simonyan was elected as Speaker of the National Assembly by 71 in favor votes of the ruling “Civil Contract” faction. The two opposition factions boycotted the vote and later turned to the top court disputing the constitutionality of the vote results.