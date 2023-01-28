Armenia’s third President Serzh Sargsyan issued a message on the occasion of Army Day:

It is very important, that we realize and accept simple truth which is critical for our future victories. Any nation or state is doomed to perish as long as there is no understanding that the army is the guarantee of the nation’s existence: “no army, no state”



Any army is doomed to perish if it is led by a coward with no scruples who believes that defeat is victory.

Foreign, even a friendly country’s army will never defend borders of any nation.

If we want a victorious army, we need to get rid of a weak and immoral leader who has plunged the nation and the state into a total disorder.

The enemy saw the victorious spirit of the Armenian Army, saw and feared the unbelievable deeds of the Armenian soldiers, when the Army had worthy commanders.

To those who disgrace the Army and are skeptical about it, I will say again and again – you haven’t seen the real Armenian Army. Those, who think that our Army, which brought the enemy to its knees, was a myth, disrespect on purpose the memory of the thousands of our heroes and also on purpose drive our people to despair.

The Army is abandoned just like the entire state. Only by disposing of those who degrade and brought on purpose the state to defeat we can restore the former glory of our Army and our country’s full sovereignty.

I bow to the memory of all our heroes who gave their lives for the freedom and independence of our country, to many of my brothers-in-arms, to our hero brothers and sisters, sons and daughters.

