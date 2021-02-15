Armenia’s Syunik Province village head: Azerbaijanis fire gunshots in air to scare children when they play outside

Head of the Agarak village of Armenia’s Syunik Province Hayk Sahakyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that he and the residents often hear gunshots fired by Azerbaijanis with weapons of calibers.

Sahakyan added that even though there are no gunshots now, the adversary is so close that they await gunshots every moment. “We presented the problem to the Russian peacekeepers, who told us the Azerbaijanis won’t shoot anymore,” he said.

According to him, the enemy is at a 1 kilometer distance in the lower part of the village and has advanced from the upper part. He added that there are 40 families in Agarak and more families in the neighboring village where gunshots are also heard.