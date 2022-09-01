Armenia’s Prosecutor General proposes to create constitutional, legal grounds for the death penalty for high treason

Taking into account the level of security threats arising from manifestations of high treason, Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan of Armenia has petitioned in writing to the chairman of the Constitutional Reforms Council of Armenia, the Minister of Justice of Armenia Karen Andreasyan.

In the petition, Davtyan proposed to consider, within the framework of constitutional amendments, the matter of setting constitutional and legal regulations that would enable the death penalty to be used as a punishment for high treason.