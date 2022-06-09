Armenia’s opposition Resistance Movement holding a march to MFA (Armenia The Police state)

The participants of Armenia’s opposition Resistance Movement have started a march from France Square, in downtown Yerevan, to the foreign ministry building.

On Wednesday, Resistance Movement coordinator Ishkhan Saghatelyan—the National Assembly deputy speaker from the opposition “Armenia” Faction and a representative of the Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia—had stated that their march was conditioned by the visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Armenia, who came to participate in the meeting of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers.

Saghatelyan, in particular, had noted: “Tomorrow, on June 9, at 9 am, we will gather at France Square to make the voice of our people heard once again and to inform our strategic ally [Russia] that the negotiator [i.e., Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan]—from the position of the loser—with them behind closed doors does not express the will of the Armenian people. So, he has no mandate to carry out any process on our behalf.”