Armenia’s Malkhas Amoyan captures top spot in United World Wrestling rankings

Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler Malkhas Amoyan took the top spot in the United World Wrestling (UWW) rankings, claiming the grand prize of $10,000.

The athlete won the grand prize at 72kg after winning the gold medal in Oslo. The European silver medalist had collected 18 points from Warsaw and his run in Oslo gave him 60 more, enough for the top rank, UWW said.

He defeated Sergei KUTUZOV (RWF) in the ’21 Worlds final and the RWF wrestler collected 40 points for his silver medal. But that was not enough for him to finish second.

He finished third as the bronze medalist in Oslo Gevorg SAHAKYAN (POL) had 41 points to claim the second spot. He had 25 points from Oslo and 16 points from Poland Open where he won the gold medal at 72kg.