Armenia’s former national security chief sues prime minister, his press secretary

The former director of the Armenian National Security Service (NSS) has filed a lawsuit against the prime minister and his press secretary.

Artur Vanetsyan, who was last week elected the leader of the recently launched Homeland party, urges the public denial of facts amounting to defamation. He calls for the removal of the controbversial information and the publication of a disclaimer. Vanetsyan also demands compensation for damage to his personal dignity and honor.

The case has been assigned to Lilit Sargsyan, a judge at a Yerevan first instance court, the records available on DataLex.am reveal.

Source: tert.am