Armenia’s former FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan Peace talks without full de-occupation of Armenia a ‘mockery of peace’

Armenia’s former Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has reacted harshly to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s statements at the extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council on October 28.

“The CSTO is about anything but collective security for its members. Belarus openly turns it to Collective Security for Azerbaijan Organization. The irony with Belarus is that while they are allied in CSTO, they are also a member of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). What a joke,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

“The thickhead judgments and emotional outbursts from the despot of Belarus are dangerous in that he aims at dragging the rest to his level and bit them with experience. Of course he prefers “our man” from Azerbaijan in his circle. Dictators of the world, unite!” the former FM said in another tweet.

He underscored that the sovereign territory of CSTO member Armenia remains occupied by Azerbaijan after its aggression in mid-September.

“Any peace negotiation without first addressing immediate, full de-occupation of Armenia is a mockery of peace,” he said.

“Consideration of Artsakh without addressing the real, tangible, existential threat to its people is a prelude to an act of aiding and abetting massive crimes that #Azerbaijan is readying to commit. They have been providing ample warning signs for such tendencies,” Mnatsakanyan tweeted.