Armenia’s defense minister, the army chief, and other top officials didn’t issue Army Day messages “Cowards վախկոտներ “

Armenia’s Defense Minister Suren Papikyan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Artak Davtyan, Director of the National Security Service Armen Abazyan, and several other senior officials did not issue congratulatory messages on the Army Day marked on January 28, former Chief of Staff of the Constitutional Court Edgar Ghazaryan said.

“Even Chairman of the Yerkrapah Volunteers Union (YVU) Sasun Mikayelyan did not issue a congratulatory message,” he wrote on Facebook late on Friday.

In Ghazaryan’s words, the summary of the events of January 28 marking the 30th anniversary of the Armenian army indicates the “criminal conduct of the Armenian authorities aimed at humiliating the military and downgrading its importance in people’s lives”.

“President Armen Sarkissian fled the country and tendered his resignation just a few days before the 30th anniversary of the army. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that he had caught Covid-19, and under its pretext cancelled all official events, which had not been reported before,” he said.

The former top court staffer underlined that no Army Day celebrations were held in Yerevan and Armenia’s regional centers, with no military awards given to war participants.

Also, Ghazaryan charged that no congratulatory messages were sent to Armenia by defense ministers of other countries, the CSTO chief or heads of other international military-political organizations.

“MPs from the Civil Contract faction showed utterly disrespectful behavior in the Yerablur Military Pantheon, desecrating the memory of fallen soldiers. These are just some of the facts, while it remains for each person to make judgements,” he noted.