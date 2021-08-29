Armenia’s Defence Ministry Reports Firefight on Border With Azerbaijan

YEREVAN (Sputnik) – Armenia’s Ministry of Defence said on Sunday that an intense firefight broke out on the border with Azerbaijan overnight.

“Starting from 12:20 p.m. on August 29 [20:00 GMT August 28], units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from small arms of various calibers at Armenian positions in the Gegharkunik Province, in particular, in the Sotk village. As a result of the retaliation from the Armenian side, an intense firefight broke out which lasted for about two hours,” the ministry said in a statement.

It is also mentioned that at 2:25 a.m. an ambulance had arrived to the Azerbaijani side, after which the Armenian side ceased fire “allowing the enemy to evacuate the wounded.”

The ministry added that there were no casualties from the Armenian side.

Firefights on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border resumed in late July. Azerbaijan claimed that Armenia violated the ceasefire agreement that was struck in November 2020 after a six-week war broke out between the two countries in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.