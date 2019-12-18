Armenia’s chief obstetrician-gynecologist jailed over illegal child adoption affair

The head of the Republican Institute of Reproductive Health, Perinatology, Obstetrics and Gyneacology has been detained over suspicions of complicity in an illegal child adoption affair.

The Investigative Committee has instituted a proceeding against Razmik Abrahamyan, the chief obstetrician-gynecologist of Armenia, as part of a probe into the adoption of infants by a group of foreign nationals, the agency’s spokesperson, Naira Harutyunyan, told Tert.am on Wednesday.

In an official statement later today, the Committee reported the detention of two more individuals in connection with the criminal case: Arshak Jerjeryan, the Institute’s deputy director, and Liana Karapetyan, the head of the Children’s Home of Yerevan.