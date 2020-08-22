Armenia’s chess team defeats Turkey at FIDE Online Olympiad

The FIDE Online Olympiad is taking place from July 25 to August 30. All the 163 registered teams were divided into 5 divisions ranked from “Base Division” to “Top Division”.

The Top Division kicks off on Friday, with 25 seeded teams, including Russia, China, United States, joined by the top three finishers of each pool (A to E) from Division 2. As the Chess Federation of Armenia reports, the Armenian team is competing in Pool C with Russia, England, Bulgaria, Romania, Morocco, Algeria, Egypt, Croatia an Turkey. On Friday Armenia held three games . In the first round our team defeated Romania 4:2, then suffered surprise defeat from Bulgaria 2,5-3,5. In the third round Armenia won over Turkey by 4,5-1,5. Russia tops the Pool with 6 points. Armenia shares 2-6 positions with 4 points. Round 4-6 will take place on Saturday when our team will face Croatia, Algeria and Morocco.