Armenia’s caretaker foreign minister plans to resign after learning about secret border demarcation document

YEREVAN, May 20. /ARKA/. Armenia’s Acting Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan is going to resign, FactInfo reported, saying that his decision was apparently prompted by Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s decision to sign a document that reportedly calls for creation of an Armenian-Russian-Azerbaijani commission that would deal with the delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.



According to FactInfo, the Pashinyan’s administration is making attempts through diplomatic channels to make Ayvazyan reverse his decision.

Nikol Pashinyan announced today that he was ready to sign a document that was earlier ‘declassified’ by Mikael Minasyan, a former ambassador and son-in-law of ex-president Serzh Sargsyan.

Minasyan claims that under the documents Armenia will hand over several villages in Tavush and Ararat regions to Azerbaijan.

According to FactInfo, Nikol Pashinyan negotiated the controversial document in strict secrecy without informing Ayvazyan.

Novosti-Armenia news agency turned to the Foreign Ministry for comments on the possible resignation of the Foreign Ministry. Press secretary of the ministry Anna Naghdalyan said the “the position of the Armenian side is clear.”

“Only after the withdrawal of the Azerbaijani armed forces from the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia conditions will be created for considering the possibility of negotiations in any format or with any agenda,” Naghdalyan said.

“There is a very disrespectful attitude towards the Armenian society – a document is being circulated on the Internet, 90% of which is blackened and this is claimed to be proof that the Armenian government is signing an anti-Armenian document. If this is an anti-Armenian document, why it is blackened. It should have been fully disclosed and presented to the public,” Pashinyan said today during a Cabinet session.

