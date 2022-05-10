“Armenians, Pashik is your only hope,” Azerbaijani users write

The opposition has been holding protest actions in Armenia since April 25.

The streets are full of protesters. The opposition demands the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and thinks that the policy pursued by the current authorities is destructive for Armenia, a threat to the Armenian statehood. The current domestic political processes in Armenia could not escape the attention of Azerbaijani social network users and authors of telegram channels, although it should also be noted that the Azerbaijani media is not paying special attention to the current tense situation in Armenia. Nevertheless, Azeri users note that “Armenians will do better to moderate their wishes on the Karabakh issue, because if they do not want peace, then they will have a war. ” Some users just wrote to Armenians and wrote ․ “Pashik is your only hope, do not play with fire.”

User Katib Gasanov also mentioned ․ “Any revolution or demonstration needs financing and now we need to understand who is paying for these demonstrations in Yerevan.” There are many users who, still in the so-called “victory euphoria”, claim that they have won, Azerbaijan has become a leading country in the region and there can be no compromise with Armenians. Some notice that now is a historic moment, as Armenians have finally realized that they have been deceived by their own government. User Nurlan Ahmedli notes ․ “After the 44-day war, a political crisis arose in Armenia, which continues to this day, and Pashik can not hide that crisis.” “With these moods, Russian troops will soon enter there, and they will feel what the Azerbaijani people felt on January 19-20, 1990.” One of the users, as expected, Paying tribute to anti-Russianism (by the way, it has become a sacred debt in the Azerbaijani public-political discourse) wrote ․ “Russia always frightens the Armenians with Turkey and keeps them in its backyard as fools, as eternal servants. Armenians will be able to develop if they normalize relations with their neighbors.

Armenians have two ways:

1 ․ to serve Russia for the rest of its life and depend on the Russians, in which case there can be no question of any development, and

2 ․ to normalize relations with the neighbors and develop. ” The Azerbaijani authors of the telegram channels simply state that if the Armenians want a new war, then, for God’s sake, but it can turn into a real disaster for the Armenians, “because Azerbaijan will finish what it started.”

“I think that the return of Robik and Serzhik to power would be useful for Azerbaijan,” wrote telegram commentator Ilham Mammadov. Some Azeri telegram commentators write that at present the Armenian opposition is taking revenge on Pashinyan for the number 18 and the humiliation suffered by Pashinyan and his supporters. Other commentators went further and wrote that “the opposition wants to return the pot to itself.” One of the users just wrote ․ “Let’s take the popcorn and start watching cheap Armenian domestic cinema.” Some raise the question: “Well, suppose Pashik was deprived of power, who will be offered instead of him?” “The Sorosians will decide who will succeed Pashinyan,” they responded.

“Ordinary citizens want peace, and those scum (meaning the opposition) want to come to power against the background of signing a peace agreement with Azerbaijan.” Some users and political scientists state that ordinary citizens in Armenia want peace and normal settlement of ordinary household issues, as incomes are low in Armenia, inflation is high, there is unemployment and so on. “Nobody wants to send their son to war.” Farukh Huseynov noted that the shock of defeat will soon pass in Armenia and preparations for the third Karabakh war will begin.

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/4ca43fda3c192ffee163bcad8d055e7f?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

© 2008 – 2021 «Հրապարակ օրաթերթ»