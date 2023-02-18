Armenians in Jerusalem live in the crosshairs of hate

Harassments that include spitting, cursing, and pushing Armenian priests in the alleys of the Old City have already become routine. Police have so far failed to provide even a minimal response.

By PEGGY CIDOR,

Miran Krikorian never thought his restaurant Taboon & Wine, located at the New Gate leading into the Old City’s Christian Quarter, would be targeted by a bunch of young Jewish hooligans. But that is exactly what happened on the eve of January 30 when his employees sent him an urgent message describing the attack and destruction caused by a group of extremist Jewish boys while customers, some of them Jewish, were sitting there.

“I was surprised that the Christian Quarter near the New Gate [about 50 meters from Safra Square], favored by the mayor as a favorite and safe place to hang out on weekends when almost all the entertainment places in the west of the city are closed on Shabbat, turned out to be a not very quiet and safe place!” Krikorian said ironically.

“I was surprised that the Christian Quarter near the New Gate [about 50 meters from Safra Square], favored by the mayor as a favorite and safe place to hang out on weekends when almost all the entertainment places in the west of the city are

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

