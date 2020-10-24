Armenians block Spain-France highway, demand Madrid to recognize Karabakh independence

Armenians have closed off the A-7 highway connecting Spain to France, but have left one lane open in both directions for ambulances.

The demonstrators are chanting, “Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] is Armenia,” “[Turkish president] Erdogan terrorist,” and “Long live the Armenian soldier.”

“We demand that Spain recognize the independence of Artsakh. We demand that Spain stop selling weapons to terrorist Turkey because, with that, they are killing civilians. Just as the province of Catalonia recognized the independence of Artsakh, so we want Spain to recognize it, too. We do not want our children to die. Spain must realize what is happening there [in Artsakh] and condemn it,” said one protester.