Armenian wrestler beats Azerbaijani rival to win France tournament

Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler Artur Aleksanyan (97 kg) defeated his Azerbaijani opponent in the final of Grand Prix de France Henri Deglane in the French town of Nice to win the champion’s title.

A four-time European, three-time world and Olympic champion, Aleksanyan beat Orkhan Nuriyev of Azerbaijan in the final bout, claiming four consecutive victories, the National Olympic Committee reported.

Meanwhile, two other Armenian wrestlers Rudik Mkrtchyan (55 kg) and Karapet Chalyan (77kg), took the second spot in their respective weight classes, whereas Gevorg Gharibyan (60 kg), Slavik Galstyan (67 kg), Malkhas Amoyan (72 kg) and Ruben Gharibyan (82 kg) finished third in the tournament.