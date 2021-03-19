Armenian wrestler beats Azerbaijani rival, clinches gold at European Olympic Qualifier

Freestyle wrestler Vazgen Tevanyan (65 kg) defeated three-time world champion and Olympic vice-champion Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan 9:0 to clinch gold at European Boxing Qualification Event in Budapest, Hungary.

Vazgen Tevanyan defeated Bulgaria’s Vladimir Dubov 11:0 in the opening fight, then in the 1/8 final he defeated Nyurgun Skryabin (Belarus) with a score of 7:5.

In the quarterfinals, Tevanyan defeated Olympic champion Vladimir Khinchegashvili (Georgia) 6:4 in a tenacious fight, and in the semifinals he defeated Magomedmurad Gadji (Poland) 4:2.