Armenian Worldwide, Rom Musaelyan needs Your help lost his left arm and leg when a missile hit a building +374 94 02 0734 WhatsApp

By Vic Gerami,

Dear Doctors and Movers & Shakers,

I’m reaching out to you because helping a severely injured Armenian veteran medically is not my area of expertise. I realize that some of you do not specialize in this treatment, but I must start somewhere. I hope a doctors’ group, a charity, or an organization can help him.

Rom Musaelyan lost his left arm and leg when a missile hit a building he was in, and a concrete block fell on him. He was trapped for several hours while (25) other Armenian soldiers died.

As a result of the injury to his intestinal system, he has also completely lost his genitals and cannot urinate on his own. He must use a catheter, which provokes constant bladder infections. He needs a complex surgical operation, which is not available in Armenia so that he can urinate on his own.

He gets a small amount from the government that doesn’t even cover the cost of his medical treatments.

If you can help him, please get in touch with him on his WhatsApp number. Alexander Lapshin, whom some of you may know, is the one who told me about him. Alek visited Roma and his family in Armenia. Attached are a few pictures of him with Alek and his family. Let me know if you have any questions.

Rom Musaelyan

+374 94 02 0734 WhatsApp