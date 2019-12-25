Armenian weightlifter to get gold medal of Rio Olympics

Armenian weightlifter, two-time world champion Simon Martirosyan will receive the gold medal of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in the weight category 105 kg.

The doping test of Uzbek Ruslan Nurudinov gave a positive result, and he will be deprived of a gold medal, head coach of the Armenian weightlifting team Pashik Alaverdyan said in an interview with NEWS.am Sport.

Simon Martirosyan won silver with a combined total of 417 kg (190 + 227), while Ruslan Nurudinov won gold with a score of 431 kg (194 + 237).