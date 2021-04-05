Armenian van transporting bodies of the dead comes under Azerbaijani stone attack

An Armenian van transporting bodies of the dead came under Azerbaijani stone attack on March 28, deputy head of Goris community Irina Yolyan informs.

“The driver says that he left Stepanakert for Goris at night amid thick fog, he felt that the car was being hit by stones. The incident took place at 01:30 am. The driver did not stop, continued driving, and took the bodies to Goris.

Last week the Azerbaijani military threw stones at cars with Armenian license plates on the way to Karmir Shuka village of Karmir village in Artsakh’s Askeran region.