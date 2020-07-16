fbpx

Armenian units attacked enemy tanks and firing positions

The Armenian subdivisions attacked the enemy tanks, artillery shells and firing positions. As reported by “Armenpress”, the spokesperson of the RA Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan wrote about this on her “Facebook” page.

“Armenian units attacked enemy tanks, artillery shells, and shelled our settlements and positions,” he wrote.

On July 16, at around 03:40 at night, the positions of the RA Armed Forces noticed the movement of the enemy. Passing a circular defense, the Armenian units prevented the enemy’s subversive penetration attempt. After a hot battle, the enemy, suffering losses, was thrown back. Then, at 05:20, the Azerbaijani units started shelling the villages of Aygepar, Movses, using a D-30 howitzer

