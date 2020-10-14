Armenian Unified Info center: Azerbaijan army has 350 more casualties

Since the last update, the new losses of the adversary—the Azerbaijani army—are: 3 UAVs, 20 armored vehicles, 1 warplane, and 350 casualties, the Armenian Unified Infocenter informed.

The Infocenter also presented the losses of the Azerbaijani army since September 27 when it launched a large-scale attack against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), targeting the civilian population, too.

Accordingly, as of Wednesday morning, the Artsakh Defense Army has destroyed 16 combat helicopters, 19 warplanes, 176 military drones, 521 armored vehicles—mainly tanks, 86 vehicles, 10 armored personnel carriers, four TOS-1A heavy artillery system, as well as four Smerch and one Uragan rocket launcher systems of the adversary.