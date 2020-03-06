Armenian troops thwart Azerbaijan’s attempted subversive attack

Azerbaijani military attempted a subversive attack targeting a north-eastern Armenian military position, the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The attack was recorded at around 5:30am local time.

The Armenian frontline troops foiled the attack, as a result of which the Azerbaijani group was pushed back suffering losses and leaving behind ammunition and a mine detector.

The Armenian side has not suffered any losses, the ministry said, adding only one serviceman has been slightly injured in the operations. The circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

“An analysis of the actions reveals that the adversary has carried out serious preparatory work for the given cross border infiltration, which was carried out by respectively trained personnel,” the ministry said, adding the Azerbaijani subversive group used German-made mine detector.