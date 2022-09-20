Armenian statehood stands on the threshold of a new and catastrophic war. Araik Harutyunyan

We must honestly admit that the Armenian state is standing on the threshold of a new and catastrophic war, which may lead to no less serious consequences than the 44-day war.

And the prevention or management of that danger should take place with both security and political instruments. Araik Harutyunyan, the President of Armenia, announced this in his video message. “I express my deep sorrow to the families of all Armenians who died as a result of the Azerbaijani aggression against the Republic of Armenia on September 13-14. May there be no need for new sacrifices. Considering the danger of impending disaster, I am convinced that the only solution is to combine the efforts of all the main actors, especially in the Republic of Armenia, on the basis of unity, sincere dialogue and common sense. Regardless of the tools used to prevent disaster,

The authorities, yes, are always primarily responsible for the situation, but today a heavy responsibility rests on all of us, because we are facing threats to the statehood, one of the causes of which is internal disunity. Our international partners and the international community in general can only provide additional tools to suit their own interests, but the solution to our own problems is largely up to us. Now coming to the questions about long-term security guarantees, it should be noted that, unfortunately, in the conditions of this very fragile world order and regional upheavals, no one can give us long-term security guarantees yet. Due to Russia’s preoccupation and distraction, the guarantees of Russian peacekeepers have undergone a certain breach, which Azerbaijan is taking advantage of. On the other hand, all foreign hostile forces consistently undertake provocations of a military and information nature in order to undermine the role of Russian peacekeepers and create mistrust of Russia among the people of Artsakh. I am sure that the people of Artsakh do not give in to such provocations, a vivid example of which is the special treatment shown to Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh. Despite the geopolitical realignment and existing challenges in the world and the region, the Russian Federation continues to ensure the security of the people of Artsakh, although it is fragile and relatively stable. We hope that it will be possible to increase the effectiveness of the Russian peacekeeping mission and ensure its indefinite presence in Artsakh as the most important guarantee of the security of our people, regardless of its incomplete nature. Due to the mentioned challenges, we have spared no effort and will not spare any effort to modernize our own defense system to the best of our ability and adapt it to the challenges we face. We want peace and stability in the entire region, however, considering the threats from Azerbaijan, we have the right and are obliged to think about self-defense capabilities and opportunities.

There is still much to be done to improve the civil defense system. Although significant efforts and resources have been invested in civil defense over the past two years, mostly in areas that are less noticeable to the general public, it will be ongoing and more attention will be paid to that component of homeland security in the near future. Through negotiations, not only Artsakh-Azerbaijan, but also Armenia-Azerbaijan relations should be resolved, and Azerbaijan should be a sincere supporter of this approach, showing loyalty to the principles of respecting the interests and rights of all parties and excluding the use of force. We must make every effort to ensure long-term peace. which will make it possible to keep Artsakh Armenian and enter the phase of stable demographic growth. Many of our actions have been aimed at that goal, including my call to the people to return and live in Artsakh during the post-war period. No matter how many difficulties and security risks arise, the only way to keep Artsakh Armenian is to live and create in Artsakh, and in addition to international and state guarantees and efforts, every person living in Artsakh should be ready to take his part in the sacred task of keeping Artsakh Armenian. risk and responsibility. thousands of our brothers and sisters have sacrificed their dearest for this purpose. In that context, I would like to emphasize that my family has always lived and will live in Artsakh. and I can guarantee the safety of every Artsakh family as much as I guarantee the safety of my own family. In guaranteeing the Armenian future of Artsakh, the primary manifestation of the merit of each person and family is to live and work in Artsakh, and the price is the difficulties and problems faced,” he said.