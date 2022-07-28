Armenian soldier The traitor’s order is not subject to execution.

The traitor’s order is not subject to execution. Notice of participation in the so-called quarterly meetings was also brought to our home at the end of June, when I was in Artsakh, to defend Berdzor in our presence.

2006-2008 served in the Armenian Armed Forces. Then, as a reserve officer, attended all the meetings called for. In 2020 I attended a war that later turned out to be terrorism and treason against the Armenian people. A traitor is one who passes to the enemy to the detriment of his nation and country.The decision of these quarterly meetings has been made by a phenomenon that has handed over to Artsakh’s 72 percent, which signed a conscription order to keep Artsakh intact, but sacrificed Armenian contractual, reserve soldiers, and after all, that questioned the fact of Shushi being Armenian, saying: “Do you mean to say that Shushi, who has 90% and more Azerbaijani population, is Armenian?” And this is treason. He called the city of Shushi unhappy and boring, for which Armenian officers and soldiers died. And this is treason. They have initiated and are initiating construction works against generals, politicians, Armenian heroes, and freedom fighters who liberated Artsakh. And this is treason. He has confessed he didn’t stop the war sooner because he would be called a traitor. And this is treason. He rejected the offer of jointly fighting during the war to create an operational management headquarters, leading the country to disaster. And this is treason. The enemy energy and other strategic infrastructures were not hit in this so-called war. And this is treason. In the early days of the so-called war, he stopped replenishment. And this is treason.2020 Has not resigned since the Nov. 9 disaster, continuing to deepen the disaster and giving territory to the enemy. And this is treason. He hasn’t resigned since Nov. 9th, has engaged in holding on to power, and has not been created to systematically find the missing. And this is treason. He left the Armenian captives who have been in Azerbaijani prisons for almost two years. And this is treason. He doesn’t care about the Armenian captives so much that he said during his election campaign that the captives will last two months. And this is treason. He is the so-called supreme commander who rots the corpses of Armenian soldiers in bags. And this is treason. He counts the number of Armenian victims as a plus, or minus 50, and it is not clear how many people he eventually sacrificed to hand over Artsakh. And this is treason. He hands over Armenian territories and roads to Azerbaijan and calls Armenian deputies with Azerbaijani versions. And this is treason. During his time, systematic hatred was spread in Artsakh’s against our compatriots. And this is treason. He left Artsakh alone, surrounded by enemies from four sides. And this is treason. He hands over Berdzor, saying that no one lives there. And this is treason. He is the so-called supreme commander of the Armenian army and enemies of Armenians. And he is a traitor. The Armenian army is to protect the borders of Armenia, and if the so-called supreme commander gives the borders to the enemy, then he is the enemy, and the army must defend Armenia from the traitor to be able to defend from the enemy. There is no guarantee that the phenomenon does not lead the Armenian reserve officer to sacrifice again for his so-called civilized counterpart. Moreover, there is the confidence that it will. There is no guarantee that he will not hand over the Armenian reserve officer to prisoners and let them wait for two or three years. Moreover, there is the confidence that he will do so. There is the confidence that the Armenian army has made this phenomenon a punishment. They send those who demand the judgment of traitors to quarterly meetings. One of the traitors who appeared in the National Assembly openly said that he is in demonstrations against traitors students will be sent to meetings. Attending army meetings is necessary for any reserve force to recover knowledge, but not under the command of a traitor, of course. Now the Armenian army has come under enemy control.I, as a soldier of the Armenian army, fight against the enemy, and that enemy of mine is the traitor who took the side of the Armenian Highland. I, as a regular soldier of the Armenian army, have a duty to return the army, created to protect the rights of Armenians, to its mission by getting rid of traitors.I, as a regular soldier of the Armenian army, will not obey the orders of a traitor.I, as a protector of Armenians from genocides, heir of Vahan Cheraz, Sargis Chepechi, Harutyun Khachatryan, who fought against the Turks, must not obey the order of the traitor who disgusts our ancestors. And no trial, no punishment can be imposed for not obeying the traitor’s order. For our ancestors, for our martyrs, for the living, and for the future. Hovhannes Ishkhanyan Vahancherazi.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/1037606250/posts/pfbid05gbN6cMMdmERAo8oZuzHig5E2CqLPw9ZfYEBTci2N9fzJVK3WseKpuwhufNxsLW9l/