Armenian side appeals to Iran with request not to allow Azerbaijani forces to cross Araks

The Armenian side appealed to Iran with an appeal not to allow the Azerbaijani forces to cross the border river Araks, representative of the Armenian Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan told a briefing on Wednesday.

He said there is a response from the Iranian side, and not only in the form of political statements. However, given the delicacy of the question, he did not go into detail.

According to him, the fighting continued last night and this morning. During the fighting, the enemy in the Araks valley tried to accumulate strength and go on the offensive. Intelligence timely revealed the enemy’s actions and an accurate missile strike was delivered. Three well-armed brigades were liquidated, the entire group was destroyed. The enemy left dozens of bodies and a large number of armored vehicles, including undamaged ones, on the battlefield. As Hovhannisyan noted, Azerbaijani units are trying to take advantage of the fact that the Araks is a border river, in this connection the Armenian side called on Iran not to allow Azerbaijani forces to cross the river.