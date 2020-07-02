Armenian saxophonist wins top award at Spanish online music contest

Young Armenian saxophone player Alicia Sargsyan Serrano from the Spanish city of Melilla has won the audience award at the Spanish Online Music Performance Contest I, the Armenian Embassy in Spain reports.

The contest was organized by the MPMusic Foundation of Buñol, a town in the province of Valencia, according to Melilla Hoy.

The young musician gained a total of 508 votes. As an award she will receive a course with a renowned saxophonist in 2020-2021, a mentoring with professors from the academy and a prize of 200 euros.