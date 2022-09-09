Armenian Ruthless Dictator Scapegoating the military, 5 detainees who returned from Azerbaijan are investigated.

The five detainees who were returned from Azerbaijan Thursday are being questioned Friday at the Military Investigation General Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia. This information was confirmed by Vardan Tadevosyan, press secretary of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, in an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Tadevosyan added that, subsequently, their status shall be determined.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that on Thursday evening, Azerbaijan returned five Armenian prisoners of war to Armenia.