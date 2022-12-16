Armenian Ruthless Dictator Pashinyan came to the Ministry of Social Affairs. the street was closed for him on both sides Video

Nikol Pashinyan visited the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs this morning to get acquainted with the annual report of the department. In order to ensure the free movement of the “President” the police closed the street in front of the 3rd building of the government on both sides and freed the area from cars.

The fact that we started filming the situation and Pashinyan’s exit from the building clearly did not bother the police officers guarding the area and Pashinyan’s security staff.

One of the policemen first told us to stand a little far away, which was completely unnecessary, just to show that he was doing his job, because we were already standing far away, then Pashinyan’s security officer approached us and asked who we were and what we were about. what are we doing there, why are we taking pictures, he checked our badge, after which, with a displeased face, he in turn asked us to stand a little further away, take a new picture, without explaining why with what we are threatening the safety of their guard.

Pashinyan was escorted out of the building by Minister of Social Affairs Narek Mkrtchyan, Head of the PPS, Romanos Petrosyan, and Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan. Araik Harutyunyan, the head of the government staff, was also with them, who walked to his workplace. After Pashinyan left with a large procession, Deputy Prime Minister Grigoryan and Minister Mkrtchyan stood in the yard and talked for a few minutes, after which the Deputy Prime Minister also got into the car and left. Traffic in the area was restored.

