Armenian, Russian, Azerbaijani leaders sign declaration on stopping war

Prime MInister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page that he signed a declaration with the Russian and Azerbaijani Presidents on stopping the war at 01:00. ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan wrote,

”Dear compatriots, sisters and brothers, I have made a difficult, extremely difficult decision for personally me and all of us.

I have signed a declaration with the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan on stopping the war starting from 01:00. The text of the declaration that has already been published is extremely painful for personally me and for our people.

I made that discussion based on a deep analysis of the military situation and the assessments of the individuals best understanding that situation, also based on the conviction that in the existing situation this is the best POSSIBLE outcome. I will address the nation in the nearest days about all this.

This is not a victory, but there is no defeat as long as you do not think of yourself as defeated. We will never think of ourselves as defeated and this must become the starting point of our national unity, era of revival.

We have to analyze the years of our independence, plan our future for not repeating our mistakes of the past.

I kneel before all our martyrs. I kneel before all our soldiers, officers, generals and volunteers who defended and defend their Motherland sacrificing their lives. They saved the Armenians of Artsakh with their selflessness.

We struggled to the last and we will win. Artsakh is standing.