Armenian residents, clash with Pashinyan police viciously attacking womens in Yerevan neighborhood Video

There was a scuffle Friday between the local residents and the police in a Yerevan neighborhood.

The situation was considerably tense.

The construction of a high-rise building is underway in the area these days, but the local residents claim that this construction is illegal.

“This area was fraudulently privatized, now they want to build a 14-story building and ruin the whole area,” said a local resident.

Facebook user Vardan Harutyunyan has posted footage of this incident on his Facebook page.

