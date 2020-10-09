Armenian Representative of the Ministry of Defense There are suspicions that the strategic management system in #Azerbaijan is broken.

Analyzing the statements of Azerbaijani President Ilham Ali, Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan suspects that the country’s strategic management system is disrupted.

#SanctionTurkey #stopaliyev #StopErdogan #believearmenia #RecognizeArtsakh #SanctionTurkey #stopaliyev #StopErdogan #believearmenia #RecognizeArtsakh

“At least a few times during the war, we have seen Ali do things that do not correspond to reality at all. There are many suspicions and concerns that the strategic management system in Azerbaijan is broken. “I say this analyzing the recent events,” Hovhannisyan said, as reported by Armenpress.

According to the representative of the Ministry of Defense, there have been many cases in the military history when inconvenient things and failures are not reported to the superior.

“Consequently, the strategic management system is disrupted; it is very possible that Ali found himself in that trap,” Hovhannisyan said.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Ali stated on October 9 that the Azerbaijani armed forces had captured the city of Hadrut in Artsakh, but that information was denied minutes later. After that announcement, the Defense Army released a video from Hadrut, and before that the news of the capture of Hadrut was denied by the journalists of the Russian Wargonzo project, publishing a photo from Hadrut, stating that the city is under the control of the Artsakh Defense Army.