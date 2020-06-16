Armenian Prosecutor General says remaining at large, Gagik Tsarukyan may interfere with investigation of case

Armenian Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan submitted a petition to imprison the head of the Prosperous Armenia Party faction Gagik Tsarukyan.

The petition presents in detail the evidence that formed the basis of a reasonable suspicion – testimonies, search results. All this, the Prosecutor General noted, provides sufficient grounds for attracting the National Assembly deputy Gagik Tsarukyan in this case as an accused.

The Prosecutor General noted that Tsarukyan was charged with committing an organized crime against the constitutional rights and freedoms of a person and a citizen, for which the Criminal Code in force at the time of the act provided for a punishment of imprisonment of up to 5 years.

“Remaining at large, Gagik Tsarukyan – using personal connections and financial resources, the authority toward the alleged persons involved in the commission of crimes – will impede the investigation of the case,” Davtyan noted adding that Tsarukyan “may prevent the consideration of the case by hiding or falsifying materials relevant to the case.”