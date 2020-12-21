Armenian Prosecutor General given time until Tuesday noon to detain PM Nikol Pashinyan

Armenian Prosecutor General has been given time until Tuesday noon to detain PM Nikol Pashinyan.

One Armenia Party leader Artur Ghazinyan presented a report on the crime committed by the current Armenian authorities. Report news.am

His remarks came during the meeting of the Homeland Salvation Movement.

Kazinyan recalled that on November 26, the party headed by him presented a report on high treason. On November 27, a reply was received stating that a criminal case had already been initiated, under the article on abuse of office by a number of officials from September 27 to November 9.

Artur Kazinyan said that on Saturday he was invited to the Special Investigation Service as a witness in a criminal case. As Kazinyan noted, the facts presented make it possible to assert that there was high treason of a historical scale and indicated the circle of persons headed by Nikol Pashinyan who should be immediately interrogated and isolated in order to prevent further crime.