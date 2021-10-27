Armenian President Armen Sarkissian pays historic visit to Saudi Arabia

The date of October 26, 2021 will mark the special page in the history of Armenian-Arab relations, particularly those between the Republic of Armenia and Saudi Arabia.

Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian paid a working visit to Saudi Arabia. This unprecedented event is definitely a turning point in Armenia’s international relations, the presidential office reported.

On the sidelines of the visit, Armen Sarkissian attended the 5th anniversary edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) held in Riyadh. The forum brought together current and former heads of state, leading global CEOs, investors and policymakers.

President Sarkissian attended the opening ceremony of the forum together with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman.

The two leaders talked about the need to develop bilateral relations and their prospects. It was noted that the rich historical ties between the two peoples are a good basis for building future interstate relations.