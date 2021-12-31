Armenian POWs From Aliyev Jails to Pashinyan Jails

Arman Khachatryan, one of the Armenian POWs who was captured on November 16 by Azerbaijan and was returned Wednesday, has been detained. This information was confirmed to Armenian News-NEWS.am by the Investigative Committee of Armenia.

The committee added that he has been charged with violating the rules of military service.

As reported earlier, five Armenian captives were returned from Azerbaijan Wednesday.

To note, a criminal charge has now been brought against the sixth Armenian soldier who was captured during the November 16 battles and then was returned.